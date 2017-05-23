George Afriyie: Major technical changes will be made in all national teams

Ghana Football Association Vice President George Afriyie has hinted that major changes will be rung in the technical bench of all the Ghana national teams following changes made in three national teams already.

After recent changes in the technical bench of the senior national team the Black Stars, major stakeholders have showered praises on the FA for appointing people they believe to be top-class and therefore, the decision to effect changes in the technical staff for all other national teams.

In an exclusive interview with PJ Mozee on Happy FM’s Anopa Bosuo Sports, the vice president was emphatic on the changes that is to hit the various team’s technical bench.

“What we’ve done is to make changes to the technical teams. The first three have already been done which are the Black Stars, The Black Queens, and The Local Black Stars so we are left with five more; the Black Starlets, Black Satellites, Black Maidens, Black Princesses and the Black Meteors. For the technical teams, we are going to change all”, George Afriyie told Happy FM.

When quizzed whether the respective management staff will also be reshuffled, he said “yes, we will effect changes in their management but not yet. Though, I don’t think there will be major changes in the management because some of them have spent less than their two-year mandate and since their time is not due, we can hardly evaluate their performance”. He added.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)