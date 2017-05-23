George Afriyie: Maxwell Konadu to take charge of Black Stars B against Egypt on June 6

The Black Stars ‘B’ will engage their counterparts from Egypt in Cairo on June 6, vice-president of the Ghana Football Association, George Afriyie has revealed.

Speaking on Happy FM’s Anopa Bosuo Sports, the outspoken administrator further disclosed that the Black Stars ‘B’ will engage their counterparts from the West African sub-region in the West Africa Football Union tournament which will be staged in Ghana from the 9th to the 24th of September.

“Our Black Stars ‘B’ will have their first assignment against their Egyptian counterparts in an international friendly game on June 6 in Cairo. Maxwell Konadu will lead the team to Egypt while another team will be in Kumasi preparing the Black Stars AFCON qualifier against Ethiopia.” George Afriyie confirmed.

