George Afriyie rubbishes Kofi Bawauh’s claims of taking Liberty and Latif Blessing to court

Director of Liberty Professionals and Ghana FA Vice President George Afriyie has rubbished claims by International Football Scout Kofi Bawuah that he is taking Liberty Professionals and Latif Blessing to court.

According to Bawuah, he has the official mandate to negotiate a deal for Latif Blessing but the club and the player have declined the move after he completed negotiations with Tunisian side CS Sfaxien.

Bawuah again said the player’s passport is in his possession and that it will be illegal for the player to travel with any other passport with reports that he is set for a move to PSL side Ajax Cape Town.

But George Afriyie believes Bawuah is just ranting.

“You requested that you have an offer for Latif Blessing and that we should give you a mandate to speak to the player and we did. So it was left for you to convince the player to travel,” George Afriyie said.

“So if at the end of the day you could not convince the player to make the move, do you blame us? Do you want us to force the player to travel? He [Kofi] does not understand transfer regulations. We can’t force a player to travel against his will,” George told Happy FM.

“If he is going to court he should go and stop the threats. When he goes to court we shall meet him there. The empty threats are enough.”

Latif Blessing was recently voted the Most Valuable Player of the 2015/16 Ghana Premier League.

Comments