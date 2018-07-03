Gerald Asamoah excited by Schalke 04 reception in China ahead of pre-season training

Schalke 04 U23 coach Gerald Asamoah has expressed his delight after they club touched down in China ahead of their pre-season training.

The Royal Blues were quickly greeted by the applause of their excited Chinese supporters, crying the names of their heroes and waving the club’s flags – a warm welcome for the boys from Gelsenkirchen.

The players knew straight away that the Chinese fans were pleased to welcome the Bundesliga runners up to the country – the reception they received from hundreds of fans, kids from the academy and Erwin at the airport made that clear.

The warm welcome quickly helped the players shake off their fatigue after a long flight from Frankfurt to Shanghai.

And Asamoah, who was part of the Schalke 04 squad that toured the country during the 1999/2000 season, was overwhelmed by the reception they received.

Happy to be back in #China with @s04 ✌🏿😃 #S04 🇨🇳 pic.twitter.com/8dt7dUbN2h