Gerard Nus happy with Black Stars preparations for 2017 AFCON

Black Stars assistant coach and video analyst Gerard Nus says the team's preparations for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations which starts on Saturday are on course.

The Spaniard has teamed up with Avram Grant backroom staff-just like he did in 2015 for the tournament in Equatorial Guinea- in the United Arab Emirates for the tournament.

The former Liverpool coach has been impressed with the team's output at the Al Ain training centre in Dubai.

Nus posted on his Twitter page: ''Come on @ghanafaofficial 🇬🇭👍🏾 keep good preparations for upcoming African Cup of Gabon 2017 All together💪🏾''

He worked at Brighton and Hove Albion in the English Championship as the Head of Academy Coaching before leaving via mutual consent in January of 2013.

Nus has experienced working in a number of countries around the globe, including alongside compatriot Rafael Benitez at Liverpool FC as a part of the reserve coaching staff.

Come on @ghanafaofficial 🇬🇭👍🏾 keep good preparations for upcoming African Cup of Gabon 2017 All together💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/JCh7Rru4px — Gerard Nus (@NusGerard) January 9, 2017

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)