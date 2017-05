German-born Ghanaian forward Noah Awuku was among the scorers as the powerhouse thrashed Ireland 7-0 in in the Euro Under-17 Championship on Wednesday.

Awuku, 17, scored in the 73rd minute as the European giants run riot.

The German starlet is currently on the books of third-tier side Holstein Kiel.

Awuku is eligible to play for the Africans despite featuring for the German junior side.

