German-born Ransford Yeboah talks about his chances of playing for Ghana at the 2022 World Cup

Ghana forward Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer is hoping to make the Black Stars squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The 21-year-old made his debut for the Black Stars during the international break against Nicaragua.

The former Dynamo Dresden forward came on as a substitute in the second half to make his debut in that 1-0 win against Nicaragua in Spain.

Königsdörffer was among the five players who were initiated in to the team including Atletico Bilbao's Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, Stephan Ambrosius and Mohammed Salisu.

The youngster scored on his return from international duty for Hamburg and is confident his performance will earn him a slot in the 26-man squad.

"I see my chance. I will continue to step on the gas at HSV and hope that I'll be there," Yeboah told "Bild".

For his winning goal against Hannover 96 Königsdörffer was "congratulated" by national coach Otto Addo.

Yeboah also opened up on his first experience with the Ghana national team: “There was a lot of dancing and singing. There is also singing on the bus before the game.”

Ransford might make Ghana's squad for the 2022 World Cup as Coach Otto Addo has hinted that majority of the players invited during the last international break will go to the 2022 World Cup.

Ghana is in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.