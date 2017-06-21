EXCLUSIVE: German second-tier side St Pauli set to capture Ghanaian youngster Justice Agyemang

FC St. Pauli are very close to signing Ghanaian youngster Justice Agyemang after an impressive trials, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Negotiations with the player and his representative are at the advanced stage and will be concluded in the coming weeks, Ghana's leading football website can report.

The defensive midfielder who can as well play as a left back has been with the U15, U17 and U19 of Borussia Dortmund between 2009 and 2014.

He spent the 2015/2016 season at Rot Weiss Essen after leaving Borussia Dortmund following a long term injury.

The 19 year old was teammate with Christian Pulisic and Felix Passlack at the youth level.

He also played along with Manchester City youngster Leroy Sané in the same juvenile league.

By: Nuhu Adams

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)