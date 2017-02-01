German second-tier side VfB Stuttgart fork 1.6 million Euros to sign Ghana midfielder Ebenezer Ofori

German Bundesliga 2 side VfB Stuttgart forked out 1.6 million Euros to sign Ghana midfielder Ebenezer Ofori, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

The 21-year-old joined the German second-tier side after spending two years at Swedish side AIK Stockholm.

The European outfit splashed the amount to secure the services of the versatile Ghanaian.

Ofori, who is currently on duty with Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations, is expected to join his new teammates at the end of the tournament.

The former New Edubiase man was voted the Best Midfielder of the Allsvenskan last season.

By Patrick Akoto

