German side Hamburg join race for AC Milan target Godfred Donsah

German Bundesliga side Hamburg has emerged as rivals to AC Milan in their pursuit of 20-year-old Ghanaian midfielder Godfred Donsah.

Italian side Bologna have put a 10 million Euros price tag on Donsah who has impressed heavily this season as Bologna seek European football.

There are reports in Germany that Hamburg coach Gisdol is a huge admirer of the Ghanaian’s all round play and is bent on offering him the opportunity to test his mettle in the German Bundesliga.

The Ghanaian has played in 10 league games so far this season.

