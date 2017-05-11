German side Schalke confirm talks are ongoing to sign Ghana defender Baba Rahman

German side Schalke 04 have confirmed they are in talks with Chelsea to sign Baba Rahman for another season with the club resigned to losing Bosnian competitor Saed Kolasinac.

Rahman had a bright start to life at the Veltins playing in 14 league games before the damaging knee injury that has ruled him out for the last five months struck.

Newcastle United have also made their interest for the Ghanaian left back known but Schalke are certain of closing out the deal ahead of the Premier League returnees.

The 22-year-old is still out with an injury but should start running in early June to prepare for preseason.

By Rahman Osman

