German outfits Hamburg and Stuttgart track Astana's Ghanaian striker Patrick Twumasi

German Bundesliga outfits Hamburg and Stuttgart are interested in landing Astana's Ghanaian striker Patrick Twumasi, with Turkish side Bursaspor also keen.

The two German clubs are reported to be in a hot race for the signature of the Ghana international who has won many over in the Kazakh league.

Another German club Wolfsburg were linked with the highly-rated Ghanaian in 2016 but the deal did not materialized.

The Black Star fits the bill as a speedy forward who can play wide or up front.

Twumasi, 23, had two superb loan spells with Astana before penning a permanent deal in 2015, and he has smashed 43 goals in 122 games for the Kazakhstani outfit since that move.

He crowned his season with the Kazakh champions after being named the Player of the season as well as fans' Player of the season.

The Ghanaian has also been linked with a move to Celtic with the Scottish giants looking to make an offer in January.

