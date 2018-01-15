German star Eunice Beckmann selected by UEFA to inspire future generations

German-born of Ghanaian descent Eunice Beckmann has been selected by the European Football Union to help inspire the future generations of footballers.

The 25-year-old forward, who plays for the national team of Germany is of Ghanaian parentage. She joined FC Basel in Switzerland last season after spending two years at Bayenrn Munich.

The official Instagram handle of the Ghana football Association confirmed her selection on Social Media.

"@eunicebeckmann has been selected as one of four top professional footballers across Europe to take part in a UEFA @uefacom weekly vlog series designed to take an in-depth look at the life of a Ghanaian pro footballer in Switzerland. "

The project aims to raise the visibility of women's football to teenage girls and showcase the game as an aspirational lifestyle choice.

Eunice’s ultimate goal is to inspire young and talented Boys & Girls across Africa and the world at large to reach & exceed their potential. Let’s all support her with this initiative!

Beckmann has played eighteen times already for FC Basel and has scored 13 goals.

