German trio including Dortmund chasing Anderlecht defender Emmanuel Adjei Sowah

Three German clubs have expressed interest in signing Ghana youth defender Emmanuel Adjei Sowah from Anderlecht, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Bundesliga duo RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund and second-tier side Hannover 96 want to sign the talented right.

Sowah is down the pecking order at the Belgian side behind Dennis Appiah and Andy Najar.

The 19-year-old might be interested in a move away from the Purple and White to gain more first team experience.

Sowah managed just nine league appearances in the regular Belgian Jupiler League.

He joined Anderlecht in January 2016 from then Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC.

