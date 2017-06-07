Germany-based Ex-Kotoko defender Richard Manu taking coaching badges

Former Kotoko defender Richard Manu is taking a CAF Licence 'B' coaching certificate in Ghana.

Manu, who is based in Germany, is among 65 participants studying for the certificate at the National Sports College, Winneba.

He featured for the Ghanaian giants between 2007-2009.

The Ghanaian, who handles German lower side DJK Dillingen, holds a UEFA Licence 'B' certificate.

The CAF “B” License is the first to be organized this year and is expected to end on the 16 June.

