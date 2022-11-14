Germany defender Antonio Rudiger pays for surgeries of eleven children in Sierra Leone with World Cup bonus

Real Madrid and Germany defender Antonio Rudiger has paid for the surgeries of eleven children in Sierra Leone with his World Cup bonus.

Born in Germany to Sierra Leonean parents, the former Chelsea centre-back is helping the fight against congenital clubfoot which has plagued children in the West African country.

Rudiger set up the Antonio Rudiger foundation earlier this year and his charity organisation has been involved in several philanthropic works.

The defender teamed up with BigShoe to support children suffering from the clubfoot issue.

"It hurts to see the circumstances in which Sierra Leonean children grow up," he said as quoted by Daily Mail.

:During surgery, the misalignment is corrected before patients can finally walk and participate in social life, after several months of follow-up treatment.

"In Germany I have been given opportunities that many people in Sierra Leone are denied. I am grateful for these opportunities and I greatly appreciate the privileged position I find myself in.

"Helping here is a matter of honor for me. I would like to implement many more projects in Sierra Leone with my family in the future."

Germany have been drawn in Group E at the World Cup alongside Japan, Spain and Costa Rica.