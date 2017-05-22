Gershon Koffie marks debut on New England Revolution return

Ghanaian midfielder Gershon Koffie marked his debut for New England Revolution in their 2-1 win over Columbus Crew on Sunday.

The 25-year-old climbed off the bench to help the Revs to stretch their unbeaten home streak to 10.

Diego Fagundez grabbed a brace after Crew took an early lead in the first half.

Compatriots Jonathan Mensah and Mohammed Abu featured for Crew while Harrison Afful was absent.

The Ghanaian is on loan from Swedish side Hammarby.

New England Revolution next take on New York Red Bulls on March 28.

By Patrick Akoto

