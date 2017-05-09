Gershon Koffie returns to MLS side New England Revolution on loan

Major League Soccer (MLS) side New England Revolution have announced the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Gershon Koffie on a season long loan.

The former Ghana U-20 midfielder has rejoined the Major League Soccer side from Swedish side Hammarby IF.

The 25-year-old signed for Hammarby IF from the MLS side during the January transfer window.

“Gershon had success with us last season and we feel fortunate we were able to reacquire him,” Revolution General Manager Michael Burns said in the club’s statement.

“We look forward to having him back for the remainder of 2017 and expect he’ll be able to come in and make an immediate impact.”

Koffie spent last season with the Revs, making 19 appearances and providing a career-high four assists.