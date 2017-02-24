Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Get the leaked list of the over 60 coaches who have applied for Ghana job

Published on: 24 February 2017
Phillipe Troussier

GHANASoccernet.com reported more than 60 coaches have applied for the vacant Black Stars coaching job. 

According to a publication by sportsworldghana.com, experienced coaches Philippe Troussier, Herve Renard ,Henri Kasperzack and former Black Stars coach Claude Leroy have applied.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger,Antoine Kambouare, Fabio Capello and Phil Neville are reported to have put in their applications .

Full list spotted by sportsworldghana.com:

Georges Leekens, Bernard Simondi, Hugo Broos, Denis Lavagne, Hicham Jadrane Chazouani.

Claude Leroy, Philippe Troussier, Badou Zaki,Mancini,  Yasen Petrov,Gao Hongbo,Tom Saintfiet, Florent Ibenge,Paul Munster, Henri Kasperjack, Herve Renard, Milutin sredojevic, Ernest Mtawali, Laurent Blanc, Christophe Galtier, Philippe Troussier, Bruno Genesio, Remi garde, Christian Gourcuff.

Nabil Maaloul, Benzarti, Sami Trabelsi, Pierre Andre Schuman, Paulo Silva, Claudio Robeirto Riveira, Georges Sorin, David Boulanger, Patrice Carteron, Bernard Casoni, Richard tardy, Jacky Bonnevay, Simon Mac Menemy, Franck Dumas, Raoul Savoy, Bernard Challandes, Didier Olle’  Nicolle, Georges Leekens

Ilie balaci, Fabrizio ravanelli,Frederic Hantz, Alain Perrin, Paul le Guen, Didier six, Rolland Courbis, Patrice Neveu, Claudio Ranieri, Arsene Wenger, Scott Cooper, Phil Neville, Fabio Capello, Esteban Becker Churukian,  Corentin Martins, Paul put, Ahcene  Ait- Abdelmalek,  Rainer Willfeld, Wilfred Schaeffer, Uli  Stielike,  Guus Hiddink, Chan hiu Ming,  Kim Pan-Gon, Sundra Moorthy Varadaraju,Antoine Kambouare,  Sabri  Lamouchi,

  • Assisi says:
    February 24, 2017 07:47 pm
    Some of the names there have been duplicated such as George Leekens. I also don't believe that Arsene Wenger or Claudio Ranieri has applied for the job. Please GSN, give us the correct list.
  • john akpa says:
    February 24, 2017 08:15 pm
    Assissi, Claudio Raneiri does not need to send a postal application, so it possible for him to lose a job and his agent to send an application online almost immediately. I don't like Arsene Wenger's style which keeps the ball on the ground and involves a lot of touches. The countries we are competing against are not giving their jobs to a local coach who is not the best local coach like Kwesi Appiah. They are looking for coaches and players who can defeat Ghana.

