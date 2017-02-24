Get the leaked list of the over 60 coaches who have applied for Ghana job

GHANASoccernet.com reported more than 60 coaches have applied for the vacant Black Stars coaching job.

According to a publication by sportsworldghana.com, experienced coaches Philippe Troussier, Herve Renard ,Henri Kasperzack and former Black Stars coach Claude Leroy have applied.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger,Antoine Kambouare, Fabio Capello and Phil Neville are reported to have put in their applications .

Full list spotted by sportsworldghana.com:

Georges Leekens, Bernard Simondi, Hugo Broos, Denis Lavagne, Hicham Jadrane Chazouani.

Claude Leroy, Philippe Troussier, Badou Zaki,Mancini, Yasen Petrov,Gao Hongbo,Tom Saintfiet, Florent Ibenge,Paul Munster, Henri Kasperjack, Herve Renard, Milutin sredojevic, Ernest Mtawali, Laurent Blanc, Christophe Galtier, Philippe Troussier, Bruno Genesio, Remi garde, Christian Gourcuff.

Nabil Maaloul, Benzarti, Sami Trabelsi, Pierre Andre Schuman, Paulo Silva, Claudio Robeirto Riveira, Georges Sorin, David Boulanger, Patrice Carteron, Bernard Casoni, Richard tardy, Jacky Bonnevay, Simon Mac Menemy, Franck Dumas, Raoul Savoy, Bernard Challandes, Didier Olle’ Nicolle, Georges Leekens

Ilie balaci, Fabrizio ravanelli,Frederic Hantz, Alain Perrin, Paul le Guen, Didier six, Rolland Courbis, Patrice Neveu, Claudio Ranieri, Arsene Wenger, Scott Cooper, Phil Neville, Fabio Capello, Esteban Becker Churukian, Corentin Martins, Paul put, Ahcene Ait- Abdelmalek, Rainer Willfeld, Wilfred Schaeffer, Uli Stielike, Guus Hiddink, Chan hiu Ming, Kim Pan-Gon, Sundra Moorthy Varadaraju,Antoine Kambouare, Sabri Lamouchi,

