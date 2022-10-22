"Getting into the Black Stars depends on who you know"- Former Inter Allies defender Fard Ibrahim

FC Isloch defender Fard Ibrahim has revealed that selection into the national team of Ghana, the Black Stars, largely depends on 'who you know'.

The player who plies his trade in Belarus has dreams of playing for Ghana at senior level, but worries his performance alone will not be enough to earn him an invite.

Ibrahim was a member of Ghana's U20 team at the Africa U20 Cup of Nations in 2019 in Niger.

"Of course, there is such a desire. But if I am now offered to play for the national team of Belarus or some other country, I will answer with my consent," he told Betera.

"It is not so easy to get into the national team of Ghana. A lot depends on who you know. Do you understand what I want to say? There are many players who show a high level, but they have no chance to be in the national team. Everything is about connections. This is Ghanaian football," he added.

The ex-Inter Allies player joined Isloch in March on a three-year deal. He has made 12 appearances across all competitions this season.