GFA announce football calendar for next three seasons

The Ghana Football Association’s Executive Committee has approved a calendar for all competitions in Ghana football for the next three seasons.

The calendar includes upcoming CAF Inter-Club matches, the Ghana Premier League, the MTN FA Cup, Division One League and GHALCA tournament.

Upcoming international matches for respective national teams have been included in the calendar.

However, with CAF restructuring its Inter-Clubs competitions, the calendar may be updated further to accommodate such changes.

Domestic women's and respective Regional FA competitions will also be included in the calendar later.

Below is the GFA Calendar for the 2017/2018, 2018/2019, 2019/2020 football seasons:

/userfiles/files/GFA Calendar (1).pdf

Source: Ghanafa.org

