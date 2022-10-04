GFA appoint Marian Serwaa Mensah Quainoo as Prosecutor

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has appointed Marian Serwaa Mensah Quainoo as its official prosecutor.

She will also serve as the country's football governing body's Director of Legal Affairs.

“The Ghana Football Association is pleased to announce that Marian Serwaa Mensah Quainoo has been appointed as the Director of Legal and Prosecutor,” an official statement from the GFA has said.

Marian Serwaa Mensah Quainoo worked as an Associate at Blay & Associates from 2012 until her appointment to the Ghana FA.

From 2009 to 2010, she worked as a Legal Assistant and Human Resources Advisor at Diageo (Guinness Ghana Breweries Ltd.).

Marian was also a Legal Assistant at the Birmingham Legal Advice Clinic (BLAC) from 2011 to 2012.

Marian Serwaa Mensah Quainoo is expected to conduct legal research, draft football regulations, provide legal opinions, provide legal assistance to the GFA Prosecutors and GFA Judicial bodies, represent the GFA before judicial bodies, and review legal documents for the Ghana Football Association and its Regional Football Associations, among other responsibilities at the Ghana FA.

The new prosecutor will take office on Monday, September 19, 2022, according to an official GFA statement.