GFA boss Kurt Okraku hails predecessor Kwesi Nyantakyi

Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Okraku praised predecessor Kwesi Nyantakyi for the Black Stars' three consecutive appearances between 2006 and 2014.

Under Nyantakyi's leadership, Ghana made their World Cup debut in 2006 and qualified for 2010 and 2014, with the Black Stars reaching the quarter-finals in South Africa before Nyantakyi left office.

Okraku, who spoke at the launch of the National Identification Programme, which aims to develop young players, stated that Nyantakyi was instrumental in the development of football in Ghana.

"Let me say ayekoo to our former president, Nyantakyi who took Ghana to the world in 2006, 2010 and 2014.

"If we understand what it means to be at the Mundial, we will give Kwesi Nyantakyi a standing ovation," he said.

According to Okraku, who is in his third year as GFA boss, the world's largest football spectacle served as a platform for talented players, emphasizing the importance of developing young players to represent Ghana at the showpiece in the future.

After missing out on the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Ghana secured a spot in Qatar in 2022 at the expense of archrival Nigeria.

Ghana are in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea, and will kick off their campaign on November 24 against the former European champions.