GFA boss Kurt Okraku’s leadership qualities lauded

Veron Mosengo-Omba, General Secretary of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), has praised Ghana Football Association boss Kurt Okraku's leadership qualities after he was re-elected as President of the West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone B.

Okraku was re-elected unopposed for his first full term in office on Saturday in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

"The endorsements of President Okraku by members in the zone shows that he has worked hard and has won the confidence of his colleagues who have given him the green light to continue," the CAF General secretary told the meeting

"We have been providing support for the regional bodies and we want to continue by helping them to do more in the regions to accelerate the development of the game.

"WAFU B is a strong and important member of CAF and as the host of the next Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) here in Cote d'Ivoire, you will play a very important role to ensure a successful AFCON."

The Ghanaian assumed leadership of the regional body after Djibrilla Hima Hamidou of Niger stepped down in May 2021 and will continue until at least 2026.