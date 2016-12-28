GFA Communication Director Sannie Daara rubbishes reported Black Stars list

Communication Director of the Ghana Football Association Ibrahim Sannie Saara has rubbished a purported list of players making rounds in the media as those who will be reporting to camp for preparation for the 2017 Afcon insisting the technical team is yet to release their list.

According to him, the purported list is a figment of someone's imagination and that all players whose clubs have confirmed their invitation are to report to camp for training on Wednesday.

"It can't be true. We have not released any list yet. I also saw it in the media. All I can say is that list is not coming from the technical team of the Black Stars," Sannie told GHANAsoccernet.com

A list of eighteen players has been making rounds in the media as the players who have been invited by former Chelsea boss Avram Grant to represent Ghana at the tournament in Gabon next month.

The said list is made up of three goalkeepers, five defenders, six midfielders and four attackers.

The controversial list which is without captain Asamoah Gyan, deputy Andre Ayew and Aston Villa striker Jordan Ayew also excluded in-form Al Gharafa defender Rashid Sumaila whose club confirmed his Black Stars invitation a few days ago.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

