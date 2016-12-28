Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
GFA Communication Director Sannie Daara rubbishes reported Black Stars list

Published on: 28 December 2016

Communication Director of the Ghana Football Association Ibrahim Sannie Saara has rubbished a purported list of players making rounds in the media as those who will be reporting to camp for preparation for the 2017 Afcon insisting the technical team is yet to release their list.

According to him, the purported list is a figment of someone's imagination and that all players whose clubs have confirmed their invitation are to report to camp for training on Wednesday.

"It can't be true. We have not released any list yet. I also saw it in the media. All I can say is that list is not coming from the technical team of the Black Stars," Sannie told GHANAsoccernet.com

A list of eighteen players has been making rounds in the media as the players who have been invited by former Chelsea boss Avram Grant to represent Ghana at the tournament in Gabon next month.

The said list is made up of three goalkeepers, five defenders, six midfielders and four attackers.

The controversial list which is without captain Asamoah Gyan, deputy Andre Ayew and Aston Villa striker Jordan Ayew also excluded in-form Al Gharafa defender Rashid Sumaila whose club confirmed his Black Stars invitation a few days ago.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 6 comment(s), give your comment
  • Sam Praise says:
    December 28, 2016 10:21 am
    So what the hell are they waiting for before the release the list? Sulley and Kevin had better be there!!
  • Assemblyman says:
    December 28, 2016 11:09 am
    This guy deliberately publishes list on his website . Then he comes to rubbish it afterward. What sort of dishonesty is this one? He gives a good reason why the FA should face disbarment. It's a banana republic, run by bandits taking the blackstars hostage demanding ransom from the government every time in the name of football . We are tired of this FA!
  • pinto says:
    December 28, 2016 12:36 pm
    so release the list what are they scared of
  • pinto says:
    December 28, 2016 12:36 pm
  • OGYA says:
    December 28, 2016 02:38 pm
    This useless Ghana GFA is the worst I have seen. They are making everything about themselves and not the Black Stars team. What in the hell do they think they are. WE are not interested in reading about them, we want them out of the picture, our interest is in the Black Stars. Go to Germany, USA or any of the civilized countries and you will never even know who the members of their Football Federation are. What in the hell do we care about these bunch of idiots, thieves, crumb snatchers and their partner GSN. These individuals have hijacked our national interest and holding us hostage. This needs to stop. The Ghanaians timidness is what they are preying on. Nyantakyi thinks he is the president of the republic of Ghana? Go "F" yourself GFA, GSN and all those that support them should all burn in hell.
  • The Don says:
    December 28, 2016 03:04 pm
    This ass kisser and his president should be thrown out of the GFA..... I thought he is a nice guy when he worked at bbc but he is more corrupt than politicians in Gh.

