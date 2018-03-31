GFA congratulates new Rwanda FA President Rtd. Brig. Gen. Sekamana

The Ghana Football Association, led by Kwesi Nyantakyi, has congratulated Rtd Brig. Gen. Sekamana Jean Damascène being voted in as the new president of Rwanda's Football Federation.

@ghanafaofficial would like to congratulate Rtd Brig. Gen. Sekamana Jean Damascène following his election this afternoon as the new President of Rwanda Football Federation for the next fours years. We look forward to a close working relationship with @FERWAFA . Congrats pic.twitter.com/m9AMLiWQrI — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) March 31, 2018

The 60 years old Sekamana who retired recently from Rwanda Defence Force(RDF) beat Luis Rurangirwa a former Rwanda referee.

Sekamana garnered 45 votes of 53 voters while 7 were against him and one was invalid

He takes over from Nzamwita Vincent who served for four years.

