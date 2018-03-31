Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

GFA congratulates new Rwanda FA President Rtd. Brig. Gen. Sekamana

Published on: 31 March 2018
Rtd Brig. Gen. Sekamana Jean Damascène

The Ghana Football Association, led by Kwesi Nyantakyi, has congratulated Rtd Brig. Gen. Sekamana Jean Damascène being voted in as the new president of Rwanda's Football Federation.

The 60 years old Sekamana who retired recently from Rwanda Defence Force(RDF) beat Luis Rurangirwa a former Rwanda referee.

Sekamana garnered 45 votes of 53 voters while 7 were against him and one was invalid

He takes over from Nzamwita Vincent who served for four years.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations