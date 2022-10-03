GFA ExCo member Anim Addo contests Hearts of Oak’s decision to sack Samuel Boadu

Samuel Boadu was fired by Hearts of Oak at the wrong time, according to Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Samuel Anim Addo.

He argued that it was premature for Hearts to have ended the contract of the former Under-15 national team coach three matches into the new league season.

He believes Hearts should have fired Boadu before the start of the season to allow a new coach to lead the team through pre-season training.

“Well, it is not a good one from my point of view because he (Boadu) has really done well for the club which hitherto struggled for trophies for many years,” he told Graphic Sports in an exclusive telephone interview in Accra last Wednesday.

The Vice Chairman of the National Juvenile Committee (NJC) explained that the most successful managers in the world stayed with their clubs for a long time, so it was wrong for Hearts to fire their manager after only a few years.

“Traditional clubs should learn how to maintain coaches to stand the test of time. The most successful managers stay for long,” Mr Addo stressed.

He urged Hearts to consult with all stakeholders and conduct a thorough background check on their new coach before appointing him.

Boadu was fired last Monday after the Phobians drew 1-1 with arch-rivals Asante Kotoko, making it three games without a win.

Former Asante Kotoko assistant coach David Ocloo was named interim manager by the Phobians, with reports linking the job to Prosper Narteh Ogum, who led Kotoko to the league title last season.