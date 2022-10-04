GFA fines Legon Cities for misconduct during Medeama clash

Legon Cities have been fined an amount of GHC 8,000 for misconduct during their Ghana Premier League game against Madeama SC.

The Accra-based club were found guilty of three counts of misconduct after their game against the Yellow and Mauve at the El Wak stadium.

The Royals lost at home to Medeama forcing the players and some officials to misconduct themselves after the match.

Apart from the GHC 8,000 fine, the club is also expected to pay referee Charles Bulu GHC 2000 after his car was vandalized.

Legon Cities player Michael Ampadu has also been handed a five-game ban while an official of the club has been suspended from ten match games.

The Ghana Premier League is currently on hold after Ashantigold placed injunction on the domestic topflight.