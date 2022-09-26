GFA, GES launch Football4Girls project in Accra

The Technical Directorate of the Ghana Football Association in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service (GES) has launched Football 4 Girls project aimed at giving young girls the opportunity to develop their interest in football at a young age.

In the FA’s quest to develop Women’s football in the country, the Football 4 girls project will run as an extra curricular activity in the various Primary schools across the country.

Head of Women’s Football Development at the GFA, Ama Brobbey Williams believes the move will help the empowerment of girls and young women through sport.

“In our effort to improve football in the country, the Ghana Football Association has created a football philosophy that focuses on the long term development plan. Grassroots football is a needed foundation that unearths the talents of players, help build their confidence and also serve as a platform for them to develop their skills” she said.

“We have collaborated with the Ghana Education Service to introduce football for girls in all the primary schools across the country. This program is here to stay but will be run as an extra curricular activity so it won’t interrupt their academic schedule. She added.

The project will not be the cost of the school as all cost involved in training the PE tutors the right way to train the girls from class one to class six will be captured by the Football Association.

The team visited five basic schools namely Adjiringano DMA primary school, St. Francis Catholic School -Madina, Sraha Basic School – Ogbojo and Sowah Din Primary 1 &2 School.

The Football 4 girls project will be introduced in all the 16 regions, starting off with the Greater Accra Region.