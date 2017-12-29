GFA Ordinary Congress set February 2018

The 24th edition of the Ordinary Congress of the Ghana Football Association is set to take place on the 7th and 8th of February 2018, the federation has announced.

The two-day event will take place at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram, near Tema.

The Congress which is the highest decision making body of the Ghana FA takes place to usher in the new season.

Delegates are expected to convene at the venue to review the activity report for the just ended football season and to usher in the new season where the date for the commencement of the 2017/2018 league season will be set.

This is in accordance with Article 23.3 of the GFA Statutes which states that

The GFA Congress shall meet in ordinary session once every football season normally before the commencement of the season.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

