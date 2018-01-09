GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi backs Hon. Isaac Asiamah to be maintained as the Sports Minister

The President of the Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi has thrown his weight behind Sports Minister Hon. Isaac Kwame Asiamah to be maintained following murmurs that His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is set to reshuffle his ministers.

Reports in the media have hinted of an eminent reshuffle of ministers by the presidency but the GFA Capo believes that the Sports Minister is on the right footing and must be given the opportunity to continue to run his office.

Speaking to GHANAsoccernet.com, Kwesi Nyantakyi said he will wholeheartedly support any move by the presidency to maintain Hon. Isaac Asiamah as the Minister of Youth and Sports.

“I support Hon. Isaac Asiamah 100% and will want him to continue as the Sports Minister any day. He is very passionate, knowledgeable and experienced and has a good working relationship with all stakeholders in the sporting fraternity,” he said.

“Apart from that he has been in office for just a year and it will be too short assess him. I think he should be allowed to work for more years so that we can have a lot more as a basis to assess him well.

“But so far he has done well and I think he should continue,” he added.

Hon. Isaac Asiamah has been a great engineer of the initiative of building ten new stadia in Ghana – one in each region, and also community pitches around the country, a step that he been lauded by all.

The affability and responsiveness of Hon Isaac Asiamah has been overly remarkable coupled with the fact that his office is currently structuring sports in Ghana as well as taking steps to research into quantifying the contribution of sports to GDP.

The recent attempt of rejuvenating and revitalizing the Sports Fund which could trigger the galloping development of sports in Ghana is a key agenda on Isaac Asiamah’s table which many expects him to implement very soon.

Following the numerous steps that have been taken by Hon. Isaac Asiamah’s office to reshape Ghana sports, many Ghanaians, not only the GFA President, believes he must be maintained in his office.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

