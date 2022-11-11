GFA secure $100k partnership deal with Tanink Ghana Limited

Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Thursday secured a one-year partnership deal with Tanink Ghana Limited worth $100,000.

Kurt Okraku, the president of Ghana's football governing body, and Tanink Director Steven Klogo signed the agreement in Accra.

The GFA will also receive three brand-new vehicles as part of the partnership, as well as have access to five cars for use in Qatar for World Cup.

“Tanink Ghana and Chery have identified a need for our Football Association and have provided a solution to the need to ensure that the FA and our Black Stars are competitive at the World stage,” Kurt Okraku said at the event.

“Ghana football is appreciative. Our Sport will be developed because this investment is worth a life of a human being.”

The FA could use these cars for Ghana’s first battle at the Mundial against Portugal on November 24.