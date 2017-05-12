GFA takes FIFA 'Live Your Goals' clinic to Upper West & East

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will organize two FIFA “Live Your Goals” football clinic for girls (Under 14) in the Upper West and East regions on Saturday May 13 and Sunday May 14 respectively.

The clinic is meant to instill football interest into young girls under the age of 14 as well as creating a platform for them to have time with some experienced national female footballers and coaches.

The Live Your Goals (LYG) concept was initiated by football world governing body, FIFA, in 2011 during the Women World Cup in Germany.

The program aims at encouraging more females in general, and young girls in particular, to participate, and stay involved in football.

Since the Black Queens qualified for the first ever female football world cup in 1999, the interest in female football has grown tremendously hence the GFA's hopes to strengthen the desire in young girls with this project.

The GFA organized its first “Live Your Goals” event two years ago at the Nicholson Stadium in Burma Camp with girls drawn from about 15 basic schools in Accra and recently held one in Ho.

The decision to hold the event in the Upper West and East regional capitals ( Wa and Bolga) is to grant young girls from relatively deprived communities an opportunity to know more about the game of football.

The young girls will get an opportunity to learn how to play and also get to interact with female professionals such as Anita Wiredu, Ivy Korley and Priscilla Otchere.

Coach Oti Akenten and Mas Ud Dramani are facilitators for the football with other coaches also taking part.

The event will begin at 8am at the Wa Park on Saturday and the Bolga Girls School Park on Sunday.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)