GFA technical director makes positive Black Stars prediction ahead of World Cup

Ghana Football Association technical director Bernard Lippert believes the Black Stars have a good chance of progressing beyond the group stage of the 2022 World Cup.

The Black Stars enter the tournament as the lowest-ranked team and will compete in the group stage against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay for a place in the knockout stage.

The Black Stars' goal is to reach the semi-finals, but they have been written off after underwhelming performances in friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

“I think we have a good chance to overcome the group stage. And then everything is possible," he told the media.

"We really can go until the quarter-final. It’s realistic for me.," he added.

Ghana will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.