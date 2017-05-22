GFA Technical Directorate wants DOL matches to be played on Friday and Saturdays

The Technical Directorate of the Ghana Football Association wants the Division One League Board to shift all Division One League matches to Fridays and Saturdays to enable the technical handlers of the national teams enough time for monitoring according to reports.

The department believes that playing DOL matches as well as Premier League matches on Sundays do not offer the technical handlers of the various national team the chance to monitor many players.

With an average of 7 matches played every Sunday in the Premier League and an average of 21 matches played every Sunday in the Division One League, the department believes the coaches will not be able to visit enough centers to monitor many players.

A grapevine source at the department disclosed that they are setting out a conscious plan of making Ghana’s youth teams very strong with the Black Stars ‘B’ side being a top priority.

However, the department will struggle to achieve their target with matches scattered everywhere on Sundays while Fridays and Saturdays are usually left with a few or no matches.

Shifting the DOL matches to Saturday will therefore reduce the burden of monitoring on the coaches of the various teams as they will have ample time to go round and cover many centers.

The Black Stars ‘B’ side is dominated by Premier League players with only one Division One League player despite the division being saturated with talent and quality.

And many believe that the coaches will identify a lot of quality players in the DOL should they turn their gear in that direction too.

But with majority of league matches boxed on Sundays, they are unable to give the lower league ample attention.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

