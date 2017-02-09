Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
GFA turn attention to finding a credible coach to replace Avram Grant

Published on: 09 February 2017
Kwesi Nyantakyi and Avram Grant.

The Ghana Football Association are looking for a valid, good coach that will come in and take over from Avram Grant who has seen his contract run and he will not be renewed.

The GFA and Grant agreed on Monday to mutually part ways after their contract expires on February 28, just after the just-ended Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Gabon where Ghana placed fourth.

Both parties however have agreed that the contract shall be allowed to run its full course.

“Notwithstanding the fact that the contract shall run until the 28th February, 2017, both parties agree that the GFA is at liberty to commence the process of searching and appointing a new coach for the senior national team of Ghana, the Black Stars,” the GFA said in a statement after meeting the coach.

