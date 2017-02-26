GHALCA boss Kudjoe Fianoo and Ghana FA chief Nyantakyi smoke peace pipe at EK Afranie's funeral

Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi seems to have dispelled suggestions of a strained relationship with Ghana League Clubs Association president Kudjoe Fianoo.

The two posed for a hearty photograph session when the two met at the funeral of former national team coach E K Afranie in Kumasi on Saturday.

Fianoo has been a strong critic of the FA and was recently quoted as saying he would sacrifice his life to see Nyantakyi toppled as FA boss.

The AshantiGold CEO was also the crusader on the full disclosure of the StarTimes TV deal.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)