GHALCA boss Kudjoe Fianoo anticipates magnificent G-8 tournament

The Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Associations (GHALCA) Kudjoe Fianoo has exppresed his upbeat about having an outstanding G-8 tournament as the competition takes full flight on Saturday.

The season's curtain raiser competition will get underway on Saturday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as Aduana Stars, Asante Kotoko, Dreams FC and Techiman Eleven Wonders battle it out in Group A while Hearts of Oak, Medeama SC, Karela Unted and Ebusua Dwarfs will also go at loggerheads in Group B.

And the tournament's organizing committee head, Fianoo, believes that the nation's football loving populace will be served with a superlative tournament in this year's edition.

"I can tell you in one sentence that, we are ready to go. We had our final meeting with the clubs and StarTimes. It was successful. In the meeting, we were able to deal with a lot of issues,” he told FootballmadeinGhana.com

“We were having issues with live telecast from Kumasi but this morning, new arrangements have been made to telecast Kotoko vs Aduana Stars; they are the champions of the FA Cup and the league."

"For now, I can tell you we are ready for the start of the tournament. We’ve sent an advance team to Kumasi and Cape Coast to prepare the grounds and make sure everything is in order” he added.

The tournament comes on between January 6 and 24, 2018 with Group A matches taking place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and Group B at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

