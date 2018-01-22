GHALCA boss Kudjoe Fianoo attributes low attendance in G-8 to low publicity

Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) Chairman Kudjoe Fianoo believes low publicity culminated to the low attendance at the various stadia in the just ended GHALCA G-8 tournament.

The season's curtain raiser competition saw Dreams FC emerge as champions after beating Premier League giants Hearts of Oak 2-1 in the final at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday.

However, despite the great spectacle of football exhibited by all the eight clubs that competed in the tournament, attendance was very low at the two stadia [Baba Yara and Cape Coast Sports Stadium] that hosted the tournament.

During an interview with the media, GHALCA chief, Fianoo, bemoaned the level of attendance in the various stadia but was quick to point out that it was due to low publicity by the organizers.

“The publicity was low and it affected attendance at the stadia so we will put proper measures in place to improve upon the attendance next time," Fianoo stated.

Meanwhile, the experienced football administrator congratulated newly promoted side Dreams FC for winning the GHALCA G8 tournament after beating Hearts of Oak in the final by 2-1 at the Cape Coast Stadium.

“All went well throughout the G8 tournament and bringing in newly promoted teams wasn’t a wrong decision at all. Dreams FC have testified that but it's rather unfortunate the teams going to Africa were knocked out early. Let’s congratulate Dreams FC for winning the G8 tournament," he concluded.

By: Reuben Obodai (@Reuben Obodai on twitter)

