GHALCA Boss Kudjoe Fianoo calls for early congress

Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association, Kudjoe Fianoo wants a quick fix of Ghana Football and has called for an early congress to resolve the situation.

The country's football has been at a standstill following the revelations of the Anas Expose, which caught several top officials at the Association on camera receiving cash gifts contrary to the rules of football.

The government of the country has stepped in, creating a five member committee to see to the restructuring of football. Mr. Fianoo was named in the committee but has withdrawn insisting he and the other members of GHALCA have a road-map to solve the crisis.

“We met last week and passed a resolution for an emergency congress. But we woke up the next day with news that government went to seek an injunction on the GFA. As a matter of fact that action by placed our roadmap on hold,” he told GNA

"A lot things have transpired over the past few days, with government setting up a committee and we think as stakeholders of the game, we should also make moves that would allow us to remain in business".

“So after our meeting, the rank and file agreed with the executives, the roadmap agreed last week should be persuaded. We are taking steps to present that resolution to the FA Secretariat for them to calculate the number of days to call for an emergency congress," he added