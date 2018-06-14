GHALCA boss Kudjoe Fianoo under HUGE pressure to reject government appointment to serve on F5 committee

Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) chairman Kudjoe Fianoo is under mounting pressure to reject government's appointment to serve on a 'Fantastic' 5-member committee tasked to manage the country's football which has been put on ice.

The former Ashantigold chief has been named among 5 persons tasked by government to reform the country's football which has been thrown into chaos following a latest exposé by ace journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas- which reveals an intriguing insights into massive corruption in the game.

Fianoo, who turned against the FA after losing his seat on the Executive committee, has come under mounting pressure from clubs to reject the appointment.

New Edubiase president Abdul Salam Yakubu says 'football people' will feel betrayed if Fianoo accepts the appointment.

Salam's sentiments appear to ricochet within the ranks of GHALCA with critics arguing he must step down if he throws caution into the wind.

There is growing disquiet among clubs in Ghana amid suspicion the GHALCA chief may be on a mission to take over the running of football in the West African nation.

Fianoo's inclusion in the five-member committee is seen as a reward after he failed to secure a seat in Parliament on the ticket of the ruling New Patriotic Party few years ago.

The Ghana government is under intense pressure to appease locals - in its apparent attempt to dissolve the Ghana Football Association.

Critics have questioned the posture of the ruling party - with the setting up the committee tagged as 'blue kiosk'

GHANAsoccernet.com understands clubs in the country will pile pressure on Fianoo to quit his role if he accepts to serve on the 5-member committee as it will be viewed as a betrayal.

On Wednesday, the government of Ghana appointed a five-member Interim Management Committee which will be headed by Dr. Kofi Amoah and Abedi Pele to oversee the restructuring of Ghana Football.

Other members of the committee include, Ex-Black Stars players Abedi Pele, Rev. Osei Kofi, GHALCA boss Cudjoe Fianoo and Lawyer/ female sports journalist Ms. Eva Okeyere.

Peace FM Sports Editor and owner/editor of the Ghana Sports newspaper Dan Kwaku Yeboah will serve as the committee’s spokesperson.