GHALCA calls on FA Executive Committee to step aside

The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) has called on the Executive Committee members of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to step aside for an Interim Management Committee (IMC) to lead reforms and amendments to its current statutes.

According to the welfare body of the clubs, they expressed regret over ten conduct of the immediate past GFA President and some members of the Executive Committee and others within the GFA after they were caught on camera in a video by ace journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas in a bribery scandal.

In a press release signed by the president of GHALCA, Mr Kudjo Fianoo, the clubs were concerned with the ongoing legal tussle, which has disrupted all football activities in Ghana.

Below is the statement