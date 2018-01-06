GHALCA G-8 Match Report: Hearts of Oak 1-0 Karela United- Isaac Mensah's first half header enough to send Hearts of Oak top of Group B

Giants Hearts of Oak inflicted a painful 1-0 defeat on Karela United in the 2018 GHALCA G-8 opener at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Saturday.

The Phobians kept to their favourites tag against the Premier League newcomers by dictating the pace of the game with some delightful passing play.

Karela however came back strongly after the first quarter of the match but they failed to trouble the goal area of Hearts goalkeeper Ben Mensah.

Hearts regained their dominance and shot into the lead in the 29th minute of the game after Cosmos Dauda used his upper body strength to overpower defender Yusif Kareem on the bye-line before setting up the onrushing Isaac Mensah, who brilliantly dived to power the Phobians in front.

Patrick Razak could have doubled the Phobians lead in the dying embers of the first half after goalkeeper Nii Hammond Kalala had failed to deal with Malik Akowuah's long range free kick but the diminutive attacker was unable to tuck home from close range.

Hearts continued from where they left off in the first half by battering the minnows with possession and nearly extended their advantage after Patrick Razak played in a through pass to Cosmos Dauda but the the Nigerian hitman's low shot was blocked.

The game was temporary halted in the 68th minute when Benjamin Mintah was left unconscious in the 68th minute after the leg of Patrick Razak hit his face when he went into a sliding challenge on the half way line.

The best chance for Karela in the game came just after the 70th minute but Ivorian import Jean Vital fired into the sky to the dismay of their travelling supporters.

Dan Kodie, who had come on for Malik Akowuah midway the second half, went close to registering his name on the score sheet in the 78th minute after he was played through by Razak, but his low shot was kept out by goalkeeper Nii Hammond Kalala.

Karela nearly pulled level in the 92nd minute as William Opoku Mensah's neatly taken free kick beat Ben Mensah but the goalkeeper's blushes was saved by Inusah Musah who headed the ball off the goal line.

Karela continued to push for the equalizer but the Phobians held on to pick the first maximum points of the competition.

Hearts will play WAFA in the second round of fixtures on Wednesday, January 10 at the same venue.

By: Reuben Obodai (@Reuben Obodai on Twitter)

