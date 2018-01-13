GHALCA G-8: Officials for last round of group matches announced
Officials for the final round of group match of the GHALCA G-8 have been announced as all eight teams lock horns on Sunday for a spot in the semi-finals of the competition.
Below are the names of match officials:
Aduana vs Kotoko (KUMASI)
1.Maxwell Owusu
2. James Osafo
3.Paul Atimaka
4.Daniel Anani
Dreams vs Eleven Wonders (OBUASI)1.Emmanuel Ansah
2.Sumaila Salifu
3.Emmanuel Bakae
4. Kenny Padi
Dwarfs vs Hearts (CAPE COAST)
1.Daniel Dougbetor
2Emurana Salifi
3.Freeman Awulo
4. Kyeremeh Yeboah
Medeama vs Karela (ELMINA)
1.Mawuli Klu
2.Alex Osam
3.Ouarage Kweufia
4..Charles Bulu