GHALCA G-8: Officials for last round of group matches announced

Published on: 13 January 2018
Referee Daniel Laryea

Officials for the final round of group match of the GHALCA G-8 have been announced as all eight teams lock horns on Sunday for a spot in the semi-finals of the competition.

Below are the names of match officials:

Aduana vs Kotoko (KUMASI)

1.Maxwell Owusu

2. James Osafo

3.Paul Atimaka

4.Daniel Anani

Dreams vs Eleven Wonders (OBUASI)1.Emmanuel Ansah

2.Sumaila Salifu

3.Emmanuel Bakae

4. Kenny Padi

Dwarfs vs Hearts (CAPE COAST)

1.Daniel Dougbetor

2Emurana Salifi

3.Freeman Awulo

4. Kyeremeh Yeboah

Medeama vs Karela (ELMINA)

1.Mawuli Klu

2.Alex Osam

3.Ouarage Kweufia

4..Charles Bulu

