GHALCA G8: Dreams FC coach Karim Zito blames lack of concentration for Aduana Stars defeat
Dreams FC coach Karim Zito has acknowledged that his team got their GHALCA G8 off to a disappointing start due to a lack of focus.
Dreams suffered an opening day defeat to Aduana Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium. The Fire club won 1-0 thanks to a first-half strike from Fatawu Abdulman.
Fatawu connected beautifully to a Noah Martey corner kick in the 28th minute.
“We weren’t outplayed, we lost the game out of lack of concentration, “ Zito said after the match.
“The goal [Aduana] scored could have been prevented, It was s a mistake of arrangement, the balance was not right so when the cross came nobody was there to stop it”
Dreams FC lie bottom of Group A following the defeat ahead of Kotoko's clash with Eleven Wonders.