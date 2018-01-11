GHALCA G8 Match Report: Aduana Stars 3-1 Eleven Wonders- League champions ease into semis

Ghanaian champions Aduana Stars advanced to the semi-final of the GHALCA G8 tournament after thrashing Eleven Wonders 3-1 on Thursday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Last in the first half, striker Bright Adjei headed home the opener after Caleb Amankwah's throw in was flicked back by Derrick Sasraku.

Two minutes later, midfielder Noah Martey doubled the scoring from an acute angle.

In the 66th minute, Congolese import Oba Ikama shot home for the third goal.

Eleven Wonders got a consolation five minutes from time when Larbi Koomson converted a penalty kick after Benjamin Owusu was brought down inside the box.

The result meant the newly-promoted Ghana Premier League side have been evicted from the tournament but will play their final Group match against Dreams FC.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)