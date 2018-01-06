GHALCA G8 Match Report: Aduana Stars 1-0 Dreams FC - Aduana Stars pip Dreams FC in opener

Aduana Stars begun their G8 pre-season tournament title defence with a narrow 1-0 victory over newly promoted Dreams FC at the Baba yara Stadium in Kumasi on Saturday.

The holders handed debut roles to new signings Hafiz Adams, Farouk Adams and Justice Anane whilst Congolese U20 international Oba Ikama Ulitch and Gockel Ahortor came off the bench to make their first bows.

The premiership new boys also gave Cletus Nombil Daho, James Wiafe and Issah Yakubu their maiden starts in the game.

Dreams FC made incursions in the first half with some beautiful displays but failed to create any meaningful opportunities.

Fatawu Abdulman connected beautifully to a Noah Martey corner kick to give the defending champions the lead.

The second half was a bit balanced as both teams could not create clear goal scoring opportunities for themselves.

This victory takes Aduana Stars to the top of Group A whereas Dreams FC lie bottom.

Asante Kotoko SC take on Techiman Eleven Wonders in the other group fixture on Sunday at same venue.

By: Nuhu Adams

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)