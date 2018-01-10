GHALCA G8 Match Report: Asante Kotoko 0-1 Dreams FC- Richard Addai late first half goal nails Porcupines

Dreams FC bounced back to winning ways at the GHALCA G8 tournament with a 1-0 win over Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium on Wednesday.

Striker Richard Addae struck gold on the stroke of half time at the Baba Yara Stadium, having connected to an inch-perfect pass from Zuberu Sharani who had been released by Leonard Owusu in a quick counter attack.

Prior to the goal, it was Kotoko who had seen less of the ball, defending at most points in the game as Arthur and Wiafe Ineista troubled the flanks of the Porcupines.

Kotoko duo Baba Mahama and Isaac Amponsah were in the books of the referee after just 20 minutes for heavy tackles on Maxwell Arthur and Leonard Owusu.

The dynamics of the game however changed for few moments in the second half as Steve Pollacks men returned from recess with more determination in search of an equalizer, forcing errors from their guests.

The heroics of goalkeeper Ishawu Yahaya came to play one more time as he saved Frederick Boateng’s spot kick to keep a clean post all afternoon.

Substitute Emmanuel Eli Keke was the unlucky target of the Porcupines’ threat as a second bookable offense saw him take an early shower after being shown red card 10 minutes from full time.

There was six minutes of additional time but Dreams FC however managed to defend their lines holding on to the crucial win in Kumasi.

The win for Karim Zito’s side puts them in good standing for a spot to the semi finals of the competition.

Dreams next play Techiman Eleven Wonders on Saturday in the final group game of the competition.

