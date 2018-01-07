GHALCA G8 Match Report: Asante Kotoko 1-0 Eleven Wonders - Obed Owusu strikes as Porcupine Warriors make winning start

Asante Kotoko needed a solitary strike from Obed Owusu to get their GHALCA G8 campaign off to a winning start at the expense of Eleven Wonders.

Wonders were short of wonders as they sat deep and watched Kotoko dominate. The newly promoted were even fortunate to leave the Baba Yara stadium with a slim 1-0 defeat as it could have been worse had the Porcupine Warriors been clinical in front of goal.

Obed Owusu converted from the spot on 35 minutes to hand Kotoko the victory and take them joint top of Group B.

REGOAL: Obed Owusu puts Kotoko ahead from a cool struck penalty. #AKLive 🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/JEaYsmECYP — Asante Kotoko S.C (@AsanteKotoko_SC) January 7, 2018

Kotoko will take on Dreams in their next game while Eleven Wonders engage Aduana Stars.

