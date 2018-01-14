GHALCA G8 Match Report: Asante Kotoko 2-0 Aduana Stars- Porcupines edge league champions to reach semis

Asante Kotoko beat Aduana Stars 2-0 in their final Group of the GHALCA G8 pre-season tournament to progress to the semi-final.

Yahaya Mohammed made his first appearance for Aduana Stars since he rejoined this transfer window.

He was given a start ahead of Nathaniel Asamoah as Derrick Sasraku was out with an illness.

Kotoko also handed goalkeeper Felix Annan and winger Emmanuel Gyamfi first game action in the tourney as both made the start list.

The Porcupine Warriors were slightly on top during the first 30 minutes of the match as they couldn't create decent opportunities in front of goal.

Eric Donkor then put the Porcupine Warriors ahead on the stroke of halftime from against the round of play with a magnificent effort from the edge of the box to beat goalkeeper Gordon Yeboah.

Aduana Stars' only attempt on goal came around the 33rd minute with a long range effort by Bright Agyei missing the goalposts by inches.

The league champions were reduced to ten men in the 54th minute after central defender Farouk Adams was sent off for what is believed to be a slap on Asante Kotoko playmaker Kwame Boahene.

In the 65th minute, goalkeeper Yeboah made a stupendous save to deny Jordan Opoku from making it two for the FA Cup winners from an excellent cross by Emmanuel Gyamfi.

Another effort by Frank Sarfo Gyamfi in the 78th minute was saved by goalkeeper Yeboah.

With two minutes to end proceedings, Kwame Boahene with solo effort made it 2-0 for Asante Kotoko.

His sumptuous curled shot beats goalkeeper Yeboah.

Obed Owusu was sent off afterwards after receiving second caution in the fixture.

Asante Kotoko SC finished Group A as winners with Aduana Stars being runners-up.

By Nuhu Adams

